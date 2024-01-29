Lincoln National Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 95.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 172.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000.

Shares of PGF stock opened at $15.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.20. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $16.27.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

