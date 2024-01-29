Lincoln National Corp Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,565 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:JCPB opened at $46.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.62.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

