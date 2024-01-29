Lincoln National Corp Purchases 4,266 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weik Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 13.9% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,341 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 17,492 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.30 price target for the company. Mizuho raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Motors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.24.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $35.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

