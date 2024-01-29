Lincoln National Corp Lowers Position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTHI. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 310.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 51.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $203,000.

Get First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF stock opened at $21.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $393.57 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.95. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a twelve month low of $19.09 and a twelve month high of $21.75.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.