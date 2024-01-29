Lincoln National Corp Has $907,000 Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,077 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vale were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vale by 44.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Vale by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VALE opened at $14.17 on Monday. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $19.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average is $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $63.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Vale had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.20 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

