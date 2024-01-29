Lincoln National Corp Has $894,000 Position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,934 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIHP. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,165,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,152,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,100,000 after buying an additional 3,493,283 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,376,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,576,000 after buying an additional 3,459,330 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $20,533,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,241,000.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF stock opened at $25.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average is $24.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.