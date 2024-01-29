Lincoln National Corp Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth $2,099,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 279.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $132.18 on Monday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $118.81 and a 52 week high of $153.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.05 and a 200-day moving average of $135.52.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

