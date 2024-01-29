Lincoln National Corp Has $1.04 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTHR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 115,697.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,431,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,115,800,000 after buying an additional 41,395,371 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 487,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,423,000 after buying an additional 273,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 504.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,764,000 after purchasing an additional 194,673 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,697,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,889,000.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

VTHR opened at $217.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.54. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.17 and a twelve month high of $217.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.9149 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

