Lincoln National Corp Grows Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:PTLC opened at $44.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.63.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

