Lincoln National Corp Decreases Stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $306,000.

Get AB Ultra Short Income ETF alerts:

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA YEAR opened at $50.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.20. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.89 and a 1-year high of $52.18.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Company Profile

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AB Ultra Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Ultra Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.