Lincoln National Corp Buys 5,788 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth about $55,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 31.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 408.4% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth about $221,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Argus boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.79.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of RCL stock opened at $123.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $59.37 and a 1 year high of $130.97. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 2.56.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,911,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,911,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $34,664,565.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,260,627.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 632,507 shares of company stock valued at $76,012,718 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

