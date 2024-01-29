Lincoln National Corp Buys 3,039 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 63.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 424.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $43.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $44.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.94.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

