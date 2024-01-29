Lincoln National Corp Buys 1,019 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 39,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTLS opened at $58.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.67 million, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.61. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $48.17 and a 1 year high of $58.52.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

