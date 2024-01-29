Lincoln National Corp Boosts Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 81,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $65.79 on Monday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $58.57 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.8644 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.