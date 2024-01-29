Lincoln National Corp Boosts Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 81,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $65.79 on Monday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $58.57 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
