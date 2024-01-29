Lincoln National Corp Acquires 7,734 Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 117.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:SYLD opened at $68.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $867.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.20.

About Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

