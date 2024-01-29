Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0583 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of KMP.UN opened at C$18.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.04. Killam Apartment REIT has a one year low of C$15.36 and a one year high of C$19.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.22, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$21.25 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Desjardins set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Laurentian lowered shares of Killam Apartment REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$20.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Killam Apartment REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.19.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

