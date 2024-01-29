iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,903,000 after buying an additional 195,401 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,668,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $151.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.38. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $158.87. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

