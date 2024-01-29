iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Holdings Lifted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 67.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

ESGU stock opened at $107.33 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $84.19 and a 12 month high of $107.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.06.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.