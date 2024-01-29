iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Stock Holdings Cut by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp reduced its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 58.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,561 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TLH stock opened at $104.25 on Monday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $116.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.79.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

