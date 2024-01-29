IG Group Holdings plc (IGGHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on March 8th

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, January 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1522 per share on Friday, March 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd.
IG Group Price Performance
Shares of IGGHY opened at $9.37 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.69. IG Group has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $9.93.
About IG Group
