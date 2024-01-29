Ieq Capital LLC Sells 1,219 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 10.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,435,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,918,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,375 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,276,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,139,872,000 after purchasing an additional 484,072 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 8.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,339,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,175,000 after purchasing an additional 339,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,379,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE opened at $103.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $117.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.16. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.65.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.44%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. StockNews.com cut DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.69.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

