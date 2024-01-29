Ieq Capital LLC Buys 1,839 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 35.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,315,223,000 after buying an additional 204,955 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,124,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,859,057,000 after purchasing an additional 206,764 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CoStar Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,808,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,523,061,000 after purchasing an additional 761,383 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,311,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,362,729,000 after purchasing an additional 290,864 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,899,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $968,002,000 after buying an additional 1,085,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.18.

CoStar Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $85.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.12 and a 12-month high of $92.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.88.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

