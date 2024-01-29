HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 350 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:CALF opened at $47.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

