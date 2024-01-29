Forum Financial Management LP Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Forum Financial Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.2% of Forum Financial Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F grew its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,163,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,163,148.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 189,209 shares of company stock valued at $25,918,682. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $153.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $154.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.