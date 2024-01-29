Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Upgraded at Raymond James

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CL. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.93.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $82.83 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $83.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.75.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at $962,834.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

