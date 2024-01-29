AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,022,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 195,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 134.7% in the 3rd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $201.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.07.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AVB stock opened at $177.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.07 and a 12 month high of $198.65.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.46%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

