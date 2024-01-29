1,603 Shares in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Purchased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 820.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush raised Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

WSM opened at $208.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.44 and a 52 week high of $212.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.03.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. Equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total value of $961,193.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,739,815.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,319 shares of company stock valued at $8,438,892. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

