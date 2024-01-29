1,160 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Bought by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 149.0% in the third quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth $27,192,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth $12,108,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 678.6% in the third quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 23,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 20,343 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.56.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE SHW opened at $301.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $296.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $205.43 and a 52 week high of $314.14. The company has a market capitalization of $77.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

