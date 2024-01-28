TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,602 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of TransUnion worth $7,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth $1,000,000.

TransUnion Stock Performance

TRU opened at $67.69 on Friday. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.07.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.81%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRU. Barclays reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on TransUnion from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransUnion from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI cut TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In related news, Director Thomas L. Monahan bought 1,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.46 per share, for a total transaction of $103,428.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,819.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda Zukauckas bought 2,350 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.62 per share, for a total transaction of $102,507.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,781 shares of the company's stock, valued at $339,407.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

