STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $925,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 178,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,225,000 after acquiring an additional 30,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STE. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.60.

STERIS Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $216.09 on Friday. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $173.21 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

STERIS Company Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.