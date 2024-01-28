Signaturefd LLC Has $421,000 Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming grew its stake in State Street by 51.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 69.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 24.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 90.4% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 234.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Stock Up 0.6 %

STT stock opened at $75.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.87. The company has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $94.74.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. State Street’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on State Street

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.