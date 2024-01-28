Signaturefd LLC Has $419,000 Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,681,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,212,000 after buying an additional 206,939 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,362,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 17.3% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,757,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,063,000 after buying an additional 259,090 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,255,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,297,000 after buying an additional 258,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 4.5% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,089,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,995,000 after buying an additional 46,868 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $114.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.40. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.54 and a 12 month high of $147.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.22.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 3.06%. Analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.81 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

