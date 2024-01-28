Signaturefd LLC Has $343,000 Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 2.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,463,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,980,000 after purchasing an additional 95,279 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 86.2% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 184,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 85,494 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 8.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,290,000 after purchasing an additional 26,539 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 0.7% in the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 126,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,136,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 14.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Waste Connections
In related news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Waste Connections Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE WCN opened at $154.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.63 and its 200-day moving average is $140.10. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $126.12 and a one year high of $154.63.
Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Waste Connections Profile
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
