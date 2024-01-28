Signaturefd LLC Boosts Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after buying an additional 18,647 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 5.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 944.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 15,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,862 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,339,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 4.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRGP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Targa Resources Price Performance

NYSE TRGP opened at $86.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.74. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $64.85 and a 52-week high of $91.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 2.19.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.20). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Targa Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $255,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,905,705.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,837,500.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $255,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,905,705.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,330 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Targa Resources

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.