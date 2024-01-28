Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $21.94 Million Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,754 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,647 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Eagle Materials worth $21,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXP. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Eagle Materials by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 3.0% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 53,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXP. StockNews.com raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Loop Capital raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.50.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $215.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.35. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.76 and a 12 month high of $216.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.00 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.77% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $130,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Stories

