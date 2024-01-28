Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Holdings Lowered by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,247 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 356.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software Trading Up 0.5 %

PAYC opened at $193.81 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $374.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.37 and a 200-day moving average of $246.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $320.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. purchased 314 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,748.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

