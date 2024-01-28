Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 3,469 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,469 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $6,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Targa Resources by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 151,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,016,000 after purchasing an additional 17,269 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 13,803 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Targa Resources by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 424,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Targa Resources by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 838,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,837,500.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,837,500.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $255,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,905,705.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,335,330. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $86.81 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $64.85 and a 12-month high of $91.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.93 and a 200-day moving average of $84.74.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.20). Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRGP. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

