Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 13,420 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,420 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $6,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 288,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 23,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 80,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the period. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE HPE opened at $15.84 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.67.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $30,016.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,351.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $3,439,867.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 278,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,561,135.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $30,016.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,351.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,575 shares of company stock worth $4,989,141 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HPE. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

Read Our Latest Report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.