Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Synchrony Financial worth $6,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 155.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 52,685 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,005,000. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 21,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,321 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,102,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,259,000 after acquiring an additional 62,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 448,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,205,000 after acquiring an additional 201,481 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.72.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 2.8 %

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $39.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.16. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $39.88.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.