Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.30 Million Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in ResMed by 72.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on RMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on ResMed from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,187,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,729 over the last ninety days. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Stock Up 2.0 %

RMD opened at $190.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.60. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.24 and a 1-year high of $243.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.31 and a 200-day moving average of $166.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 19.77%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.74%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

