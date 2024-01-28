Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 320 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $6,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Capital One Financial raised shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $427.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.50.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $395.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $402.37 and a 200 day moving average of $380.93. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.59 and a 1 year high of $442.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $345,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 533,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,306,238.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,170,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $345,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 533,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,306,238.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,277 shares of company stock worth $57,223,711 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

