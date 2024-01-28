Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,300 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $6,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at $2,939,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at $28,701,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at $10,938,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $206.42 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $163.66 and a one year high of $209.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.07.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total value of $282,143.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,529.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total value of $282,143.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,529.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 82,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,638,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,855 shares of company stock worth $2,317,087. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.37.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

