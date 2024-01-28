NBC Securities Inc. Takes $592,000 Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,882 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $39.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 2.05. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $45.54.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.62%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

