NBC Securities Inc. Invests $517,000 in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Polaris by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Polaris by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Polaris by 526.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 536.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $122.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.30.

Polaris Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:PII opened at $91.37 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.34.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

