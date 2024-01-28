NBC Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 4,337 Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,337 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 419.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

Jabil Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $123.22 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.16 and a 52 week high of $141.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $2,287,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 374,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,076,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $2,287,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 374,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,076,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total transaction of $2,046,418.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,869,371.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,058 shares of company stock worth $10,018,913. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

