NBC Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 35,784 Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Bumble by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMBL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.82.

Shares of BMBL stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bumble Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.29 and a 52 week high of $27.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.28.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Bumble had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

