M&T Bank Corp Purchases 2,190 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in WestRock were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in WestRock by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,559 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $42.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.00 and its 200 day moving average is $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. WestRock has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $43.58.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. WestRock’s payout ratio is -18.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on WRK. Argus raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on WestRock in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

