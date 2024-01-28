MGO One Seven LLC Purchases 2,171 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 110.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sempra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,000,291,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Sempra by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,499,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985,688 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Sempra by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,997,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,930 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 4,283,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,751 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 3,158,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,848,000 after buying an additional 1,652,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $70.91 on Friday. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $81.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.89 and a 200-day moving average of $72.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.83.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

