Meridian Management Co. Sells 297 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Meridian Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.8% of Meridian Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Westshore Wealth LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 27,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,459 shares of company stock worth $25,949,772. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.14.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.1 %

GOOG stock opened at $153.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.24 and its 200 day moving average is $135.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $154.76.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

