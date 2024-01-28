LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 861,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357,019 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $9,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 8.6% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 41,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 30,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 819,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 263,037 shares during the period. STF Management LP increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 39,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 23,745 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 672,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 24,802 shares during the period. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBD has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WBD stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.46. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $16.34. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

